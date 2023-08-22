Still no arrests after East Memphis Kroger shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger on Mendenhall Road reopened Monday after a customer was shot Sunday in a botched car theft.

The victim, Travis Clayborn, is still being treated at Regional One, but is expected to make a full recovery.

According to MPD reports, the incident started when Clayborn noticed someone trying to steal his white Infiniti QX60 when he was checking out of the supermarket Sunday night.

When Clayborn approached his car in the parking lot, he saw a man inside of a black Infiniti hatchback parked nearby pointing a gun at him.

Clayborn attempted to run back inside Kroger, but the suspect fired the gun and hit Clayborn in his thigh.

The scene outside the Kroger on Mendenhall Road, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 (action news 5)

MPD says they’re still searching for four black males who left the scene in that black Infiniti.

The police report also lists a red Dodge Charger in connection to the crime, but it’s unclear how they’re involved.

“You could hear the shots from inside,” said Jacob Klaven, who was shopping inside when the shooting occurred.

“The guy came running in with a gunshot wound to his inner thigh, and you could just see him bleeding out in the front of the store,” Klaven told Action News 5.

Klaven said he hid in the back of the store until the coast was clear, but the incident speaks to how bad the crime has gotten in the Bluff City.

“It’s just another night in Memphis,” Klaven said.

He added that his attention will be focused on lawmakers in Nashville, as the special session on public safety begins—and he is hoping the Tennessee legislature is taking note of the need for new laws in Memphis.

“It’s time to act,” Klaven said. “We need a change and I hope they’re listening.”

There have been no arrests made in Sunday’s supermarket shooting.

Action News 5 requested surveillance video of the suspects from MPD but has not heard back.

If you have any information you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.