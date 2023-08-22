Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world

The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the “only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet.”(Bright's Zoo/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (Gray News/TMX) – A baby giraffe born without spots at a Tennessee zoo is believed to be the only one of her kind in the world, zoo officials said.

The “world’s rarest” giraffe was born at Bright’s Zoo in Limestone on July 31.

The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the “only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet.”

The calf already stands 6 feet tall and is now available for the public to see at the zoo.

Zookeepers said the calf is thriving under the care of her attentive mother.

The zoo is now asking for the public’s help to name the baby giraffe. They have narrowed it down to four names:

  • Kipekee, meaning “unique”
  • Firyali, meaning “unusual or extraordinary”
  • Shakiri, meaning “she is most beautiful”
  • Jamella, meaning “one of great beauty”

The zoo is holding a contest on its Facebook page for users to vote for their favorite name. The poll will run until Labor Day, when the zoo will then choose the name with the most votes.

Tony Bright, founder of Bright’s Zoo, said this special giraffe’s birth is remarkable for many reasons, but most importantly, she will help bring attention to the serious challenges the rest of her species face in the wild.

“The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades,” Bright said.

Bright’s Zoo said it is actively trying to save giraffes through their successful breeding program and by donating to organizations like Save Giraffes Now, working in Africa to preserve the species.

Bright’s Zoo is a USDA-licensed, private institution, accredited by the Zoological Association of America.

Limestone is located in the northeastern corner of Tennessee, nearing the North Carolina border.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Syquavius Hoyett, 15
TBI: Murder victim’s missing grandson found dead
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Tyler Watkins
West Memphis rape suspect dead after skipping court

Latest News

One person is dead and several others are hurt in a school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio State...
Child dies, dozens hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, Ohio, authorities say
The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.
Las Vegas visitor wins 10 separate jackpots in 2 days, totaling over $2M
Mid-South Transplant Foundation to host radiothon to share stories of hope
Mid-South Transplant Foundation to host radiothon, share stories of hope
Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, was found guilty on Monday of threatening peaceful demonstrators on June...
NYC man convicted of attempted murder for menacing Black Lives Matter protesters with bladed glove
President Biden steps down from Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...
Biden to attend next month’s G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN