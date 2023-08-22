Some Germantown water bills mailed without reflecting water credit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown says approximately 5,700 utility bills dated August 17 were printed and mailed out without properly displaying the citywide water and sanitary sewer credits that were announced last week for all residential customers.

Corrected bills, dated August 18, have been processed and will be sent out Tuesday, according to city officials.

Customers should ignore bills dated August 17, according to the city.

The corrected bills will include credits for water and sewer totaling $27.50 and will also be adjusted by the amount of the bill dated August 17.

Customers enrolled in auto draft will only be charged for the amount of the bill dated August 18.

For more information, contact customer service at (901) 757-7200 or CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov.

See an example here.

