Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Some Germantown water bills mailed without reflecting water credit

Germantown residents pull water from a fire hydrant during the July water contamination crisis...
Germantown residents pull water from a fire hydrant during the July water contamination crisis that made tap water unusable after between 250 to 300 gallons of diesel leaked into the city's underground water system.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown says approximately 5,700 utility bills dated August 17 were printed and mailed out without properly displaying the citywide water and sanitary sewer credits that were announced last week for all residential customers.

Corrected bills, dated August 18, have been processed and will be sent out Tuesday, according to city officials.

Customers should ignore bills dated August 17, according to the city.

The corrected bills will include credits for water and sewer totaling $27.50 and will also be adjusted by the amount of the bill dated August 17.

Customers enrolled in auto draft will only be charged for the amount of the bill dated August 18.

For more information, contact customer service at (901) 757-7200 or CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov.

See an example here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
US Marshals capture man that was wanted in multiple counties
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi
Man steals 81-year-old senior’s wallet, police say
Man steals 81-year-old senior’s wallet, police say
Eugene McNeal
TBI identifies man who died during standoff with police
1 in critical condition after shooting at Range Line Road, police say
1 in critical condition after shooting at Range Line Road, police say

Latest News

Tunica County deputies investigate after body found in Mississippi River
Herman Hollins-Brown
TBI: Murder victim’s missing grandson found dead
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Still no arrests after East Memphis Kroger shooting
15-year-old dead after Clarksdale shooting