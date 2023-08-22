SCSO urges safety around school zones, buses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers across the area to slow down during school zones.

Deputies are following dozens of school buses during their routes to and from various schools.

They plan to catch people in the act of speeding and not adhering to school zone practices.

Tickets can be anywhere between $250 to $1,000.

Deputies are asking all drivers to slow down and prepare to stop when a school bus’s lights are flashing yellow.

Both sides of the road should stop when the bus’s arms are extended and the lights are red.

Only vehicles traveling in the same direction as the bus should stop if you’re on the highway.

Deputies say they’ve already given out dozens of citations for people not following these guidelines

“Regardless of the sign, if you see children walking, be a responsible driver. Be patient. I know oftentimes we’re rushing in the morning trying to get to work, trying to drop our kids off at school. So sometimes, trying to go around the sign real quickly is a poor decision to make,” said Anthony Buckner, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.

Deputies are also asking parents and their children to be proactive.

Reminding your children to remember to look both ways before crossing the street at a bus stop is one important practice that ensures safety.

