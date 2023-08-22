Police release photo of person of interest in S Parkway homicide
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified a person of interest in a homicide from earlier this month.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 18, on South Parkway East, near the intersection of S Lauderdale Street.
Officers arrived to find Tomanuel Benson dead at the scene.
The photo shows a person of interest; no arrest has been made at this time.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.