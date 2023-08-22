Police release photo of person of interest in S Parkway homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified a person of interest in a homicide from earlier this month.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 18, on South Parkway East, near the intersection of S Lauderdale Street.

Officers arrived to find Tomanuel Benson dead at the scene.

The photo shows a person of interest; no arrest has been made at this time.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

