Oakland police investigates shooting

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the Fields of Hidden Springs located down Chestnut Ridge Drive.

If you have security cameras in your residence, OPD asks you to check for activity between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Officers say this is not a random shooting. The victim was a specific target.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Call 901-465-0070 if you have any information on this shooting.

