MPD: Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Mitchell Heights

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after being struck by a train in the Mitchell Heights area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Memphis police, the victim was killed on the tracks near Pershing Avenue and Scott Street.

Officers responded to the crash at 4:11 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

