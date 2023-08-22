MPD: Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Mitchell Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after being struck by a train in the Mitchell Heights area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Memphis police, the victim was killed on the tracks near Pershing Avenue and Scott Street.

Officers responded to the crash at 4:11 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.