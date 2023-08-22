Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Mom ruled competent to stand trial after death of 4-year-old

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother charged in connection with her 4-year-old daughter’s death has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Brittney Jackson, 24, was arrested after reporting her daughter Sequoia Samuels had disappeared from their home in June.

Sequoia’s body was later found in a garbage bin outside the family’s home.

Sequoia Samuels
Sequoia Samuels(Action News 5)

Brittney Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and filing a false report.

Her attorney sought a mental evaluation soon after her arrest.

She’s due back in court September 7.

Jackson’s boyfriend Jaylon Hobson is also charged in the case.

According to the affidavit, Jackson told police her boyfriend physically attacked Samuels multiple times.

Jackson told police that Hobson tried to revive Samuels, but she never regained consciousness.

Jackson said she never attempted to render aid to her daughter.

The affidavit states Hobson placed the child’s body in several garbage bags and stored the body in the house.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Syquavius Hoyett, 15
TBI: Murder victim’s missing grandson found dead
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Tyler Watkins
West Memphis rape suspect dead after skipping court

Latest News

Finance expert shares common mistakes when planning for college
Financial expert shares common mistakes when planning for college
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks about 901 Day at Health Sciences Park
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks about 901 Day at Health Sciences Park
Mid-South Transplant Foundation to host radiothon to share stories of hope
Mid-South Transplant Foundation to host radiothon, share stories of hope
Suspect captured in Missouri 2 years after Marion homicide
Suspect captured in Missouri 2 years after Marion homicide