Mom ruled competent to stand trial after death of 4-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother charged in connection with her 4-year-old daughter’s death has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Brittney Jackson, 24, was arrested after reporting her daughter Sequoia Samuels had disappeared from their home in June.

Sequoia’s body was later found in a garbage bin outside the family’s home.

Sequoia Samuels (Action News 5)

Brittney Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and filing a false report.

Her attorney sought a mental evaluation soon after her arrest.

She’s due back in court September 7.

Jackson’s boyfriend Jaylon Hobson is also charged in the case.

According to the affidavit, Jackson told police her boyfriend physically attacked Samuels multiple times.

Jackson told police that Hobson tried to revive Samuels, but she never regained consciousness.

Jackson said she never attempted to render aid to her daughter.

The affidavit states Hobson placed the child’s body in several garbage bags and stored the body in the house.

