Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public

A Mississippi police officer who took part in the arrest and jailing of a 10-year-old child who urinated in a parking lot is “no longer employed,” and other officers will be disciplined over the incident
Senatobia Police Department
Senatobia Police Department(Action News 5)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer who took part in the arrest and jailing of a 10-year-old child who urinated in a parking lot is “no longer employed,” and other officers will be disciplined over the incident, the city’s police chief said.

Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler announced the news in a Facebook post Monday, but he didn't specify whether the officer who has left the department was fired or quit, or what type of discipline the other officers would face. Chandler didn't immediately reply to a Tuesday voicemail seeking further information about the changes.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while we investigated this incident. We deeply value your trust and support, and we are dedicated to continually improving and learning from our mistakes," Chandler wrote in the Facebook post, noting that the officers violated their training on how to deal with children.

The child's mother told news outlets that her son urinated behind her vehicle while she was visiting a lawyer's office on Aug. 10, and that officers then put him in a squad car and took him to the police station.

Chandler said the child was not handcuffed or charged and that the officers issued a citation for a “child in need of services.” It wasn't clear Tuesday if that citation had been rescinded.

Senatobia has about 8,100 residents and is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Most Read

Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Syquavius Hoyett, 15
TBI: Murder victim’s missing grandson found dead
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Tyler Watkins
West Memphis rape suspect dead after skipping court

Latest News

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores during penalty kicks after the the Leagues Cup...
Messi scores in regulation, penalties to lead Inter Miami past Nashville in Leagues Cup final
ARCHIVO - El tackle ofensivo de los Ravens de Baltimore Michael Oher sentado en el banco...
Agreement central to a public dispute between Michael Oher and the Tuohys is being questioned
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
WLBT General Photo
‘Smart Window’ maker to pay nearly $5 million fine for illegal wastewater dumping in Mississippi