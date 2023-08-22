Mississippi football games have option to start late due to extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association is giving schools the option to start their football games this week later in the evening.

State athletic director Ricky Neaves says teams can move the start time to 8 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. because of the heat.

Both teams have to agree to the new start time.

Officials at the games can also call additional heat time outs to keep kids safe.

One heat timeout per quarter is already required.

