Mid-South Transplant Foundation to host radiothon, share stories of hope

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Transplant Foundation is hosting its annual Radiothon August 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community Outreach Manager Randa Lipman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the event helps to spread stories of hope, courage, and life.

You can listen to the radiothon on FM104 and AM1240.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

