MATA launches cashless, reloadable ‘Smart Card’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The wait is finally over.

Memphis passengers can now get Memphis Area Transit Authority’s (MATA’s) new GO901 Smart Cards. The new technology is expected to redefine how passengers pay for rides.

“It’s also safer for the passenger,” said Gary Rosenfeld, MATA CEO. “Passengers won’t need to worry about carrying cash anymore. They can use the card to gain access to the bus, the trolley, and to the other services that we offer.”

Using the cards is simple. All you need to set up an account is your name, email address, and telephone number.

You can load money onto the card by using a ticket vending machine, the GO901 app, or online through MATA’s website.

“These machines are currently available at all of our transit services and will become available in the future along the BRT routes and other areas in the community,” Rosenfeld said.

The GO901 smart card, launched Aug. 21, 2023, is a reusable and reloadable card that is part of MATA’s New Fare System. The smart card can be used for up to 5 years from the date of issue. (MATA)

Cash and tickets are still accepted for now, but MATA is asking riders to use any remaining passes or tickets as soon as possible.

However, MATA says riders who embrace this change can get perks.

Rosenfeld says, “If you use the system for a number of days in the month, we stop charging you after you get to that point.”

But it’s not just about ease; it’s about transforming the daily commute. The GO901 Smart Card is expected to help speed up wait times.

“Our mission is simple, to move people to places. So this makes moving people simpler,” said Bacarra Mauldin, MATA’s Deputy CEO.

“We want to be able to pick up people quickly quietly and efficiently,” said Rosenfeld.

The GO901 cards will cost $2 and can be used for up to five years from the date of issue.

If accounts go unused for more than 12 months, a $1 service fee will be issued.

This new option is also available for MATA-Plus riders.

For more information and instructions on how to register your card, click here.

