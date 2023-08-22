Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Justin J. Pearson sworn back into Tennessee House of Representatives

By Bria Bolden
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before the start of the special legislative session on public safety Monday, Representative Justin J. Pearson was sworn back into office.

Ahead of his re-swearing-in ceremony, Pearson, from Memphis, and social justice organizations marched for a rally in support of tighter gun laws.

Pearson was expelled from the General Assembly in April after joining in on a gun control protest on the House floor days after the Covenant shooting.

On August 3, he won his seat back in a landslide victory in Shelby County.

Even with new rules in place on the House floor, Pearson said the mission remains the same.

Pearson said the special legislative session should be “our rallying call to end gun violence, to choose people over profits, and to lift up the voices of people who can’t speak anymore.”

