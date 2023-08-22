Advertise with Us
Hospitality Hub opens emergency cooling center

How the Hospitality Hub is working to end homelessness in Memphis
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub will open an emergency cooling center on Tuesday following the excessive heat warning that is in effect across the Mid-South.

The cooling center will open from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Hospitality Hub located on 590 Washington Avenue.

People who need transportation to the cooling center through MATA may contact the Hospitality Hub at (901) 297-1680 beginning at 9:30 a.m. to schedule a pickup.

The cooling center provides limited services and is not meant to replace shelter services.

Those seeking overnight accommodations are advised to seek assistance from partners at the Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue, 901-526-8403, or The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue, 901-529-4545.

Dangerous heat will continue through the rest of the week and will take highs between 99-103° each afternoon, with ‘feels like’ temperatures running between 108-116 on a daily basis.

We will update you throughout the week when more cooling centers are to open.

