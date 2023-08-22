GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting

Advertise with Us
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Newly released video by Memphis Police Department shows the suspects wanted in a shooting at Kroger.

WARNING: The video is graphic.

A man was shot at the store on South Mendenhall Road on Sunday evening.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the suspects in a black Infiniti EX35 attempted to steal a white two-door Infiniti Q60 in the parking lot.

During the attempt, multiple shots were fired at a man as he exited the Kroger.

A red Dodge Charger was also at the scene accompanying the black Infiniti.

Police are looking for three unknown men. At this time, no arrests have been made.

If you know anything that may help, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

