First Alert Forecast: dangerous, record-setting heat this week

TUESDAY: Dangerous heat wave continues as the week wears on. Air quality, under this ridge, also will take a hit; a CODE ORANGE is in place for the Memphis Metro area, meaning people sensitive to ozone or general lung issues could have impacts. Mostly to partly sunny skies will push highs into the upper 90s, feeling hotter, thanks to higher humidity beginning to sneak into the area. Lows will only fall back to the upper 70s by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: The high pressure will start to settle overhead through mid-week – pushing heat levels to excessive territory in many instances across the Mid-South. Expect a lot of sunshine again to push highs to the upper 90s to lower 100s; feeling closer to 110-115 during the core of the afternoon. A reminder to stay neighborly to those who may not have adequate access to cooling relief and continue to hydrate, especially if you must be outside for any length of time. Expect lows in the upper 70s to near 80 under clear skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our stretch of dangerous heat looks to continue through the rest of the week across the Mid-South. Sunny to partly sunny skies will take highs between 99-103° each afternoon, with ‘feels like’ temperatures running between 108-116 on a daily basis too. Our next chance for a shower or storm could come along a break in the ridge by late Friday into Saturday. This could kick up a rogue shower or storm. We’ll return to ‘near-normal’ highs for late August by Sunday into early next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: An active tropical Atlantic as just within the past few days, we’ve has Franklin and Gert and Harold in the Atlantic basin – with a few other disturbances to watch as well. This morning, Harold will make its way onshore today in south Texas, yielding a burst of wind and much needed rain. Franklin is now heading northward toward the Greater Antilles, bringing heavy rains and wind to Hispaniola & Puerto Rico through Wednesday before emerging back into the Atlantic. It could strengthen to become a hurricane along with a track turning, eventually, back toward northwest could take a run off the Carolina coast, but unlikely to have direct impacts by this weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

