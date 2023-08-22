Advertise with Us
Dr. Benjamin Mauck honored at Tennessee Capitol’s special legislative session

Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Dr. Benjamin Mauck(Campbell Clinic)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A beloved Mid-South hand surgeon was honored at the Tennessee Capitol on Tuesday six weeks after he was fatally shot by a patient in Collierville, Tennessee.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck was recognized by lawmakers with a resolution and a moment of silence Tuesday morning ahead of day two of the special legislative session on public safety.

Dr. Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who specialized in elbow, hand, and wrist surgeries, was killed Tuesday, July 11, while working at Campbell Clinic in Collierville. He was 43 years old.

Dr. Mauck was born in Covington, Virginia, and grew up in West Tennessee. He attended Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tennessee, where he was a star basketball player and helped lead his team to become one of the highest-ranked in the state.

His expansive career in healthcare would bring him to Memphis, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

He joined the Campbell Clinic in 2012 and also served as director of the Congenital Hand Deformities Clinic at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

He leaves behind a wife and two young children, and a long list of heartbroken patients who describe the surgeon as a miracle worker.

According to the Collierville Police Department, 30-year-old Larry Pickens fatally shot Dr. Mauck from an exam room at the Cambell Clinic. Officers found Pickens on Poplar Avenue near the entrance of the clinic with a gun on his person. Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

Pickens is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Click Here to view the full resolution.

