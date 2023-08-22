Advertise with Us
DeSoto County Animal Services to host 'Pets'ember' event

DeSoto County Animal Services will host a pet event next month.
DeSoto County Animal Services will host a pet event next month.(MGN ONLINE)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Animal Services is set to host a Pets’ember event next month.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16 at DeSoto County Animal Services located on 1251 Humane Way.

The event will offer pet vaccinations, testing, and microchipping for DeSoto County residents.

Services that will be offered include:

  • Dog 5:1 vaccines for $10
  • Cat 3:1 vaccines for $10
  • Microchipping for $10
  • Canine heartworm testing for $10
  • Feline FeLV and FIV testing

You can call 662-469-8004 for more information.

