Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Dangerous, near record heat the rest of the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Excessive heat warnings are in place with highs in the upper 90s to around 100 with a heat index of 107-115. Our stretch of dangerous heat will continue through the remainder of the week across the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Clear but warm with lows around 80. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 100. Feels like temperatures will run between 108-116°. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: More dangerous heat with highs from 100-104 and heat index readings 110-118. The sky will be mostly sunny both Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: Our next chance for a shower or storm could come along a break in the ridge by Saturday. This could kick up a rogue shower or storm, but it’s a small chance. We’ll return to ‘near-normal’ highs in the low 90s by Sunday into early next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Syquavius Hoyett, 15
TBI: Murder victim’s missing grandson found dead
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Tyler Watkins
West Memphis rape suspect dead after skipping court

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: dangerous, record-setting heat this week
8/22 First Alert Forecast: dangerous, record-breaking heat this week
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a week of record breaking heat