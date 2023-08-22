Dangerous, near record heat the rest of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Excessive heat warnings are in place with highs in the upper 90s to around 100 with a heat index of 107-115. Our stretch of dangerous heat will continue through the remainder of the week across the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Clear but warm with lows around 80. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 100. Feels like temperatures will run between 108-116°. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: More dangerous heat with highs from 100-104 and heat index readings 110-118. The sky will be mostly sunny both Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: Our next chance for a shower or storm could come along a break in the ridge by Saturday. This could kick up a rogue shower or storm, but it’s a small chance. We’ll return to ‘near-normal’ highs in the low 90s by Sunday into early next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

