City Council to discuss downtown Memphis safety plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) Memphis City Councilmembers are expected to meet on Tuesday for an update on the new downtown safety plan.

The safety plan was implemented.on Friday and throughout the weekend―if you spent some time downtown during that time, you might have seen many streets barricaded.

Normally, Beale Street is the only street blocked off.

The new barricades came after several weekends of chaos in the downtown area and 8 people were injured in a shooting at S. B.B. King Boulevard and Peabody Place on Aug. 13.

Downtown Memphis Commission President and Memphis Mayoral Candidate Paul Young and the Memphis Police Department drafted the new plan.

Businesses have also started to alter their schedules and close shop earlier than usual.

People who live in the downtown area are asking for more from city leaders. They say adding barricades to streets will not fix not the main issue.

“Be tough on crime. Be tough on gun crimes. Without that, it ain’t gonna go nowhere,” said Tamarkus Smith, Uptown Carriage employee.

Memphis police will provide an update on how successful the new plan was in regard to public safety on Tuesday.

