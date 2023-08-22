Bottom Line: Protecting your home from the heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Extreme heat is dangerous to your body, but did you know your home can suffer, too?

Consumer Reports’ experts share tips on how to protect your house from the sun’s damaging rays.

We know the toll summer’s heat can take on people and pets, but that’s not all. Consumer Reports says it can wreak havoc on your home, too.

For starters, don’t take your HVAC system for granted. It’s probably overtaxed from the constant high heat, which can lead to pricey repairs.

A simple DIY fix is to regularly replace the air filters and then schedule regular professional maintenance.

It’s not just the heat: Climate change is making storms more frequent and destructive, like summer storms and flooding.

Homeowners’ insurance generally doesn’t cover water coming from outside your house, so it’s a good idea to supplement your insurance with a flood policy.

But even without a flood, extreme heat can create water damage in other ways, specifically with your plumbing. Metal pipes can expand and contract, and, over time, leak.

You should inspect your plumbing routinely or have a plumber do it on a regular basis. You should also consider installing a leak detector. They’re a little bit expensive upfront but they can save you tons of money in the long run.

Consumer Reports recommends the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff System 900-001 for $500.

Those high temperatures can also wear down your roof, so it’s important to inspect it regularly and look for damaged shingles or tiles. Replace them before they can leak and cause more damage.

High heat and humidity can also create the ideal conditions for mold and mildew.

So try to keep the humidity inside your home between 30 and 50 percent. Anything higher and mold and dust mites can thrive. A dehumidifier can help with that.

CR tests dehumidifiers and says the Midea MAD50C1ZWS for larger rooms, $250, can help remove water from the air and maintain the ideal humidity in your home.

But if your problem is caused by a continuous source of water, a dehumidifier won’t be enough.

That’s why regularly checking for leaks and other sources of water in and around your home is a good idea.

