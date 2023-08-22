Bolivar Police Department warn residents of phone scams

BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Bolivar Police Department is warning residents of fundraising scams.

BPD posted to social media that there are imposters acting as local police or fire department to raise funds.

The City of Bolivar Police Department and the City of Bolivar Fire Department do not accept funds via phone, email, or mail.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, call (731)-658-4284 during normal business hours or (731)-658-1902 after normal business hours.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.