Bolivar Police Department warn residents of phone scams

Bolivar Police Department issues warning for scam calls to residents/
Bolivar Police Department issues warning for scam calls to residents/(MGN)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Bolivar Police Department is warning residents of fundraising scams.

BPD posted to social media that there are imposters acting as local police or fire department to raise funds.

The City of Bolivar Police Department and the City of Bolivar Fire Department do not accept funds via phone, email, or mail.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, call (731)-658-4284 during normal business hours or (731)-658-1902 after normal business hours.

