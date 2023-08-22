Bluff City Life: Mon., 21 August

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

8th Annual Youth Film Fest

Lights, camera, action! The spotlight’s on a group of teen filmmakers as they get ready to showcase their shorts. And we have a sneak peek.

Kimel Fryer | Executive Director at Indie Memphis

Announcing 2023 Honorees With Memphis Sports Hall Of Fame

This October, rally around the top athletes and coaches in the region, continuing on Memphis’ rich sports tradition. Familiar names and faces will fill the room at the upcoming Induction Ceremony!

JJ Greer | Director of Sports & Events at the Memphis Sports Council

Richard Mulrooney | 2023 MSHOF Inductee & University of Memphis Men’s Soccer Head Coach

Jarvis Greer | Host of Grizzbeat & Emcee | Memphis Sports Hall Of Fame

Alternatives To Building A Career After High School

Start your future, hands-on. Delta Technical College shows how their programs can help you jump start a new career.

Latrice Hawthorne | Delta Technical College

Remix Memphis BBQ With A Healthy Vegan Twist

Vegans, this is the chef for you! See how one Memphis chef is putting his spin on your favorite foods.

Avery O’Brian | Chef at Chef ENT Production

Lawren Bogard | Senior Director of Business & Marketing at Chef ENT Production

Bonus Interview: A vegan spin on some fan favorites. We’re in the kitchen with Chef Avery -- and he’s making healthy taste delicious.

Celebrating Neighborhoods In The Guide To City Life

Get your hands filled with a guide that takes you around the 901. Every neighborhood matters within the 40th Annual City Guide issued by Memphis Magazine.

Anna Traverse Fogle | CEO of Contemporary Media, Inc. & Editor-In-Chief at Memphis Magazine

5th Annual River City Jazz & Music Festival

Saxophone, guitar...what’s your jam? See how RiverCity Jazz and Music Fest has a little something to soothe anyone’s soul.

Tresia Greene | Event Marketing Director at Fresh Ideas

Ron Redwing | CEO of the Redwing Group

