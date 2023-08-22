2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two employees of a popular Japanese takeout location in East Memphis were shot Sunday night in a robbery gone wrong, according to Memphis police and Tokyo Grill management.

According to the restaurant’s manager, both employees are now out of the hospital.

According to MPD, at 10:10 p.m. Sunday night, police responded to the restaurant located at 4982 Park Avenue, where a man and woman were both found shot.

The two were rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a robbery. There’s no word yet on how much was taken.

Memphis police say the suspect is a man of medium build who was wearing a black face mask at the time of the crime.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

