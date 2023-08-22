2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two employees of a popular Japanese takeout location in East Memphis were shot Sunday night in a robbery gone wrong, according to Memphis police and Tokyo Grill management.
According to the restaurant’s manager, both employees are now out of the hospital.
According to MPD, at 10:10 p.m. Sunday night, police responded to the restaurant located at 4982 Park Avenue, where a man and woman were both found shot.
The two were rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a robbery. There’s no word yet on how much was taken.
Memphis police say the suspect is a man of medium build who was wearing a black face mask at the time of the crime.
No arrests have been made.
Those with information are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.