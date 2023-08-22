Advertise with Us
2 injured in vehicle crash on I-55

2 injured in vehicle crash on I-55
2 injured in vehicle crash on I-55(Source: MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were injured during a vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on I-55 near Winchester Road.

They were taken to Regional One Hospital, according to Memphis Fire Department dispatch.

We are working to gather more information.

