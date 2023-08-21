Your First Alert to a week of record breaking heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dome of high pressure is firmly entrenched over the nation making for a hot week for much of the lower 48 including Memphis and the Mid-South. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in place for much of the area Tuesday along with an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for much of eastern Arkansas. The strong dome of high pressure will also limit precipitation meaning a mainly dry pattern for the Action News 5 coverage area for the next seven days.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light and variable wind along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s to near 80.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures near 100 and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 102 and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs ranging from 100 to 105 and overnight lows near 80.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 100 and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

