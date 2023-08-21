Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

West Memphis rape suspect dead after skipping court

Tyler Watkins
Tyler Watkins(Crittenden County Sheriff's Department)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tyler Watkins was found dead in South Memphis in what law enforcement officials believe was a suicide.

Watkins was wanted out of Crittenden County after not showing up for his trial on charges of rape and other sex crimes.

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says Watkins, 29, was scheduled for trial last week, but never showed up to court.

Watkins had an ankle monitor that officers found at his home, cut off.

Since Watkins was only present for part of the trial the jury was able to proceed without him and sentence Watkins to life in prison, plus an additional 176 years for the other felony charges including child pornography.

Officials found Watkins on Saturday with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Marshals capture man that was wanted in multiple counties
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man steals 81-year-old senior’s wallet, police say
Man steals 81-year-old senior’s wallet, police say
Eugene McNeal
TBI identifies man who died during standoff with police
Memphis Fire Department
Apartment complex catches fire in North Memphis

Latest News

Justin Blue
18-year-old faces 34 charges for crimes including murder, police say
Eugene McNeal
TBI identifies man who died during standoff with police
Syquavius Hoyett
TBI issues endangered child alert on MPD’s behalf
Fox Haven Apartments shooting
Man shot in jaw, another assaulted in Southaven