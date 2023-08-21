West Memphis rape suspect dead after skipping court

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tyler Watkins was found dead in South Memphis in what law enforcement officials believe was a suicide.

Watkins was wanted out of Crittenden County after not showing up for his trial on charges of rape and other sex crimes.

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says Watkins, 29, was scheduled for trial last week, but never showed up to court.

Watkins had an ankle monitor that officers found at his home, cut off.

Since Watkins was only present for part of the trial the jury was able to proceed without him and sentence Watkins to life in prison, plus an additional 176 years for the other felony charges including child pornography.

Officials found Watkins on Saturday with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

