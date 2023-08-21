Advertise with Us
Tigers launch ‘Win Together’ to award free tickets when the team wins at home

Memphis Tigers football takes the field
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are launching a new football ticket offer that gives fans even more to cheer about.

For $60, fans can purchase a ticket to the home opener against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, September 2.

With a win, each of those Win Together ticket holders receive a free ticket to the next home game against Navy.

A Navy win grants Win Together ticket holders free tickets to the next game, and so on until the Tigers lose at home.

“This is another great example of a fun way where people can invest in Memphis Football this season,” University of Memphis Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Laird Veatch said. “We are gearing up for an exciting year, and we are happy to give fans the opportunity to win right alongside the Tigers in this way.”

You can purchase tickets here. The offer is only available leading up to the home opener.

