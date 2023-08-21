TBI issues endangered child alert on MPD’s behalf
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department.
Syquavius Hoyett, 15, went missing on August 16 according to police.
Hoyett is 5′5′ and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen Hoyett or have information about his whereabouts, contact MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
