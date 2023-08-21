TBI issues endangered child alert on MPD’s behalf

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department.

Syquavius Hoyett, 15, went missing on August 16 according to police.

Hoyett is 5′5′ and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Hoyett or have information about his whereabouts, contact MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

THIS IS A CITY WATCH

Have you seen Syquavius Hoyett? pic.twitter.com/7IrnDWBGDs — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 19, 2023

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.