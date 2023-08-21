TBI identifies man who died during standoff with police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the man who died Sunday morning during a standoff with police as 36-year-old Eugene McNeal.

Around 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call on Holly Hedges Drive near Bontura.

When police arrived, they found a woman and her child unharmed.

Officers found McNeal, who was armed with a weapon that he pointed at officers.

He ran away and locked himself in his apartment. MPD officers made several attempts to get him out.

TBI said witnesses at Avery Park Apartments told their investigators they heard shots coming from inside the apartment throughout the morning, and they’re working to learn whether the deadly shots were self-inflicted or from the officer.

Until the investigation is complete, the officer who has not been identified has been relieved of duty, according to TBI.

“I’ve been out here for like an hour,” one neighbor told Action News 5 outside of Avery Park Apartments. “I’ve never seen a scene so big before.”

According to Shelby County records, McNeal had a history with the police department.

Most recently McNeal was found guilty of domestic assault in 2019 and was taken in for multiple probation violations.

It’s unclear whether or not Sunday’s incident involved the same woman and children from the earlier incident, but neighbors said it’s heartbreaking nonetheless.

“I don’t know what happened inside of that apartment but you got to stay prayed up always,” said a resident.

This incident is part of a growing problem in the Bluff City.

According to MPD, Memphis has had over 16,000 domestic violence cases this year alone.

If you or anyone you know needs help, reach out to the National Domestic Violence hotline.

You can call 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

