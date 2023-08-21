Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Nikki McCray-Penson inducted into Washington Mystics Hall of Fame

Nikki McCray-Penson
Nikki McCray-Penson(USA Basketball)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WMC) - Basketball great Nikki McCray-Penson was honored this weekend by the team she began her WNBA career with.

McCray, a two-time Olympic gold-medalist, died earlier this year at 51.

The Collierville native spent 16 years in coaching, becoming the head coach of Old Dominion. And in 2020, she took over the top job at Mississippi State.

Before that, she spent four years in Washington after starring at the University of Tennessee, and made three All-Star Games.

Sunday, she was inducted into the Washington Mystics Hall of Fame, just their fourth inductee.

Fans were also given a special t-shirt featuring her number 15 and a pink cancer ribbon.

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund carries on McCray-Penson’s honor by raising money for cancer research and underserved programs that provide access to quality cancer healthcare.

