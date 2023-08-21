MPD: Minor hospitalized after shooting in Walker Homes neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A minor is in critical condition at the hospital after he was shot in the Walker Homes neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police.

At 3:01 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Jenson Road, where police say a boy was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was then rushed to Regional One Hospital.

No suspect information was provided.

