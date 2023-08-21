Advertise with Us
Monkey attacks keeper at Jackson Zoo; city investigating

Jackson Zoo
Jackson Zoo(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A zookeeper suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a monkey this weekend at the Jackson Zoo, city officials confirm.

“There was an incident inside the monkey enclosure at the zoo on Saturday, while the zookeeper was servicing the animal,” Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said.

“The zookeeper was injured as a result of the incident, which involved one monkey.”

Payne did not know what types of injuries the keeper experienced. She also did not know what type of monkey was involved.

“We are still waiting for an incident report from the zookeeper... so that we can know in greater detail what fully transpired,” she said.

Payne said she would let WLBT know when more information was available.

Other issues involving the park’s animal collection have been reported this year.

Earlier, an Asiatic Black Bear temporarily got out of its enclosure into the hallway behind it. He never got loose into the park or was a danger to the public.

The news comes as city leaders debate whether the West Jackson attraction should remain open.

Last week, Council President Aaron Banks suggested closing the park, saying the money used to fund its operations could be better spent elsewhere.

Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley was joined by several community leaders who urged the city to keep the facility open.

