MLGW releases delayed bills for those affected by meter register failures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is releasing utility bills to customers who may not have received a bill in months because of meter register failures.

Affected customers will receive a separate bill for each month of service. This means that some customers will receive multiple bills in a short period of time until they receive the most current meter reading date. Each bill will contain any previous month’s unpaid balance as well as any payments received.

For example, a customer who last received a bill in April will in just a few days’ time receive their bill from May, June, July and August (the current month). The customer can see consumption (including estimated consumption) and charges for each individual month.

The latest bill in the series will reflect the total amount owed for that period (cumulative of all months, less any payments received).

Customers can find the current meter reading date on their bill. The first date (on the left) reflects the most current date of the meter reading period.

Gas and water use may be estimated for customers who have not received a bill because of the failed meter register issue.

Estimates are always conservatively estimated based on a customer’s previous utility use. Anytime MLGW estimates a meter reading, it is noted on the customer’s bill.

MLGW has increased the number of employees dedicated to processing delayed bills and contracted with Utility Partners of America (UPA) to help repair gas and water meters that are not registering use. UPA contractors will have marked vehicles and carry required identification.

MLGW anticipates completing the delayed billing work by January 2024, and making permanent repairs to the approximately 38,000 affected meter registers by December 2024.

MLGW offers assistance, like payment arrangements, to customers that are not able to pay their bill.

Customer Service Advisors are available by phone at 544-6549, webchat at mlgw.com/webchat and in person at MLGW Community Offices.

To reduce wait time when visiting an office, customers are encouraged to make an appointment via QLess. The MLGW My Account app also offers a self-service payment arrangement option.

