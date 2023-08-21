Man shot, killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just after noon Monday.

Officers were called to Edith Avenue and South Orleans Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

