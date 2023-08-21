Man shot, killed in South Memphis
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just after noon Monday.
Officers were called to Edith Avenue and South Orleans Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.
