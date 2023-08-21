Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Man shot, killed in South Memphis

Crime scene tape generic
Crime scene tape generic(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just after noon Monday.

Officers were called to Edith Avenue and South Orleans Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
US Marshals capture man that was wanted in multiple counties
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi
Man steals 81-year-old senior’s wallet, police say
Man steals 81-year-old senior’s wallet, police say
Eugene McNeal
TBI identifies man who died during standoff with police
1 in critical condition after shooting at Range Line Road, police say
1 in critical condition after shooting at Range Line Road, police say

Latest News

MPD: Minor hospitalized after shooting in Walker Homes neighborhood
On Aug. 2, 2023, Vernice Jones turned 101, nearly one year after an innovative heart valve...
Heart valve replacement patient celebrates 101st birthday nearly 1 year after innovative procedure
Jackson Zoo
Monkey attacks keeper at Jackson Zoo; city investigating
West Memphis rape suspect dead after skipping court