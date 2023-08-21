Man shot in jaw, another assaulted in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Two people were injured after a shooting and an altercation in a Southaven apartment on Monday.

Southaven Police Department was called to a shooting at Fox Haven Apartments located on Raso Road West at 6:21 a.m.

Officers discovered a man who was shot in the jaw and another man who was physically assaulted.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

