Man shot in jaw, another assaulted in Southaven

Southaven Police Department
Southaven Police Department(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Two people were injured after a shooting and an altercation in a Southaven apartment on Monday.

Southaven Police Department was called to a shooting at Fox Haven Apartments located on Raso Road West at 6:21 a.m.

Officers discovered a man who was shot in the jaw and another man who was physically assaulted.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

