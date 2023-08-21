Advertise with Us
Man injured during shooting in Hickory Hill

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Hickory Hill on Monday morning.

The shooting occurred on Kirby Parkway near Ivy Meadows at midnight.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Call 901-528-CASH if you have any information about this shooting.

