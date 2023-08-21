Advertise with Us
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is recovering in a hospital Monday morning after a shooting at a grocery store.

The shooting happened at a Kroger on South Mendenhall Road in East Memphis Sunday around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses say as they were shopping, an employee told them to take cover in the back of the store.

A man was injured when police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses say the scene was very chaotic. There is no information on the suspect.

“You could hear the shots. From what I understand, it was outside the Kroger,” said a witness. “The guy came running in with a gunshot wound to his inner thigh and you could just see him bleeding out in the front of the store.”

This shooting was just one of at least six shootings reported by MPD this past weekend.

It comes as Tennessee lawmakers are back in Nashville Monday for a special legislative session, specifically focusing on some type of gun reform.

