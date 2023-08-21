Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Man charged with murder, victim’s grandson missing

Herman Hollins-Brown
Herman Hollins-Brown(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man in connection to the killing of a woman.

When officers arrived at the scene on Silas Road and Eyers Road they found Anneria Turnera dead on August 17 at 5:22 p.m.

The investigation led to 4099 Glenbrook Street, where the victim’s boyfriend, Herman Hollins-Brown, was arrested.

Herman Hollins-Brown is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Investigators are looking for Turnera’s grandson, Syquavius Hoyett.

Syquavius Hoyett
Syquavius Hoyett(MPD)

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for Hoyett.

Hoyett, 15, went missing on August 16, according to police.

He is 5′5′ and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Hoyett or have information about his whereabouts, contact MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Marshals capture man that was wanted in multiple counties
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man steals 81-year-old senior’s wallet, police say
Man steals 81-year-old senior’s wallet, police say
Eugene McNeal
TBI identifies man who died during standoff with police
Memphis Fire Department
Apartment complex catches fire in North Memphis

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
1 dead, 2 injured in 4-vehicle crash on Sycamore View
Spencer's Forecast
Tyler Watkins
West Memphis rape suspect dead after skipping court
Justin Blue
18-year-old faces 34 charges for crimes including murder, police say
Eugene McNeal
TBI identifies man who died during standoff with police