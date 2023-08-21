Man charged with murder, victim’s grandson missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man in connection to the killing of a woman.

When officers arrived at the scene on Silas Road and Eyers Road they found Anneria Turnera dead on August 17 at 5:22 p.m.

The investigation led to 4099 Glenbrook Street, where the victim’s boyfriend, Herman Hollins-Brown, was arrested.

Herman Hollins-Brown is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Investigators are looking for Turnera’s grandson, Syquavius Hoyett.

Syquavius Hoyett (MPD)

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for Hoyett.

Hoyett, 15, went missing on August 16, according to police.

He is 5′5′ and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Hoyett or have information about his whereabouts, contact MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.