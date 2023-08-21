First Alert Forecast: near-record or record-breaking heat likely this week

MONDAY: The oven is still pre-heating and still will be plenty hot to kick off the new work and school week across the Mid-South. Expect sunshine to prevail underneath the upper ridge, pushing highs into the 90s to near 100° this afternoon. Expect skies to stay clear tonight with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Dangerous heat wave starts to hit its stride as highs will move into triple-digit territory – starting Tuesday – likely continuing through the remainder of the week. Sunshine will push highs into the upper 90s and lower 100s, feeling hotter, thanks to higher humidity beginning to sneak into the area. Lows will only fall back to the upper 70s by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our stretch of dangerous heat looks to continue through the remainder of the week across the Mid-South. Sunny to partly sunny skies will take highs between 99-103° each afternoon, with ‘feels like’ temperatures running between 108-116° on a daily basis too. Our next chance for a shower or storm could come along a break in the ridge by late Friday into Saturday. This could kick up a rogue shower or storm. We’ll return to ‘near-normal’ highs for late August by Sunday into early next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: An active tropical Atlantic as just within the past few days, we’ve has Emily, Franklin and Gert form in the Atlantic basin – with a few other disturbances to watch as well. None of the named systems, at the present, look to have direct impact for the US mainland – though Franklin will move across the Greater Antilles through mid-week. Another wave tracking through the Gulf has a HIGH chance of development and could bring much-needed rain to the coastal bend of Texas by Tuesday.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

