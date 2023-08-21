Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Extreme heat and dry weather all week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine and intense heat expected all week with highs into the 90s to near 100° this afternoon. The heat index will range from 104-112 with a HEAT ADVISORY in effect across the entire Mid-South. The hottest area will be eastern AR.

TONIGHT: Clear and warm with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light.

TUESDAY: The dangerous heat wave will start to hit its stride as highs top out around 100 with a heat index of 105-112. Winds northeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Our stretch of dangerous heat looks to continue through the remainder of the week across the Mid-South. Sunny to partly sunny skies will take highs between 99-103° each afternoon, with ‘feels like’ temperatures running between 108-116° on a daily basis.

WEEKEND: Our next chance for a shower or storm could come along a break in the ridge by Saturday. This could kick up a rogue shower or storm, but it’s a small chance. We’ll return to ‘near-normal’ highs in the low 90s by Sunday into early next week.

Sagay's Sunday First Alert Forecast