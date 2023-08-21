Events happening across Mid-South for Breastfeeding Awareness Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month. Many events are taking place in Shelby County for breastfeeding and expecting mothers.

From the very start, nature has a plan ensuring the best for your baby’s growth and development.

“It carries more nutrition and proteins for the baby, and it’s more natural,” said Teiona Hopkins, a breastfeeding mother.

Experts say breastfeeding offers near-perfect nutrition for infants. Previous studies have shown that the benefits last almost until age six.

In just one teaspoon of breast milk, there are a million antibodies to fight infection, something an infant wouldn’t be able to get from formula.

“There couldn’t be a more healthy way to make sure your infant is fed and it actually promotes health, long term,” said Shelby County Health Department Director, Dr. Michelle Taylor.

Studies have shown that the longer a mother breastfeeds, the better the benefits for both mother and baby. If a mother breastfeeds for six months, it can decrease her risk for several types of cancers. It also allows the baby to lead an overall healthier life.

“It’s important, because we know that breast-fed babies are less likely to be obese into childhood, or less likely to have infections, and they’re less likely to develop obesity and diabetes later in life.” Dr. Taylor said.

According to the Health Department, more than 25,000 babies were born in Shelby County during 2018-2019. 75% of them were breast-fed.

For Hopkins, prioritizing breastfeeding for her daughter remains essential.

“Because I want the best for my baby, so I feel like that’s the best option for her,” she said.

Upcoming Events

Drive-thru for Breastfeeding/Expectant Families: Wednesday, August 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelby County Health Department Southland Mall Clinic located at 1287 Southland Mall. The SCHD Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program will provide breastfeeding resource bags for new and expectant families in a drive-thru in the back parking lot of the mall.

Shelby County Baby Café Open House: Thursday, August 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1826 Sycamore View Road. There will be cooking demonstrations, music, activities, and information for new parents.

Lunch and Learn Healthy Eating for Breastfeeding Mothers Demonstration: Friday, August 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Church Health Demonstration Kitchen at Crosstown Concourse located at 1350 Concourse Avenue, Suite 142. The demonstration is limited to 25 participants.

