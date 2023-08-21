Advertise with Us
2 dead, 1 hospitalized after weekend crash on Lamar

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are dead and another remains in the hospital in critical condition after a crash in the Parkway Village area Saturday night.

According to Memphis police, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a fatal crash at Lamar Avenue and Clearpool Circle Road.

Police say a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound on Lamar when it crossed over into oncoming traffic, striking a 2010 Dodge Caliber.

Three victims were rushed to the hospital.

The Camaro’s 23-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger were both pronounced dead at Regional One. The Caliber’s 74-year-old driver remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

