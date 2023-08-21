15-year-old missing girl found safe

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police located a 15-year-old girl who was missing out of Oxford, Mississippi, on Sunday morning.

Kyla Banks was last seen at 3:29 a.m. on Sunday at South 16th Extended.

Police have found her and she is safe, according to a social post by Oxford Police Department.

