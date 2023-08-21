Advertise with Us
15-year-old missing girl found safe

A 15-year-old juvenile is missing out of Oxford, Mississippi on Sunday morning, according to...
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police located a 15-year-old girl who was missing out of Oxford, Mississippi, on Sunday morning.

Kyla Banks was last seen at 3:29 a.m. on Sunday at South 16th Extended.

Police have found her and she is safe, according to a social post by Oxford Police Department.

