15-year-old dead after Clarksdale shooting

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Clarksdale on Friday, according to police.

Around 3:24 p.m. Friday, Clarksdale police responded to a fatal shooting in which 15-year-old Antonio Foster was found dead suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet disclosed the location of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to contact the Clarksdale Police Department at 662-621-8151.

