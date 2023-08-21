1 injured after shooting at Kroger on Mendenhall Road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Around 9:40 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting at Kroger on Mendenhall Road near William Arnold.

There is currently no suspect information.

Action News 5 will keep you updated as more information is disclosed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.