1 injured after shooting at Kroger on Mendenhall Road, police say
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Around 9:40 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting at Kroger on Mendenhall Road near William Arnold.
There is currently no suspect information.
Action News 5 will keep you updated as more information is disclosed.
