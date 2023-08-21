Advertise with Us
1 dead, 2 injured in 4-vehicle crash on Sycamore View

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two other people are injured after a crash on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. at Sycamore View Road and Macon Cove.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Two other people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

All lanes of Sycamore View Road are blocked from Macon to I-40.

