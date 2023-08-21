1 dead, 2 injured in 4-vehicle crash on Sycamore View

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two other people are injured after a crash on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. at Sycamore View Road and Macon Cove.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Two other people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

All lanes of Sycamore View Road are blocked from Macon to I-40.

