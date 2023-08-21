1 in critical condition after shooting at Range Line Road, police say
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.
Around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Range Line Road near Frayser Boulevard.
When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.
He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The suspects drove away from the scene in a black SUV and a red vehicle.
There is no other information at this time.
