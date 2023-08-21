Advertise with Us
1 in critical condition after shooting at Range Line Road, police say
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Range Line Road near Frayser Boulevard.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspects drove away from the scene in a black SUV and a red vehicle.

There is no other information at this time.

