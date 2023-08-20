Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Officer relieved from duty after incident left one man dead, police say; MPD investigates domestic violence incident on Holly Hedges Drive

Officer relieved from duty after incident left one man dead, police say
Officer relieved from duty after incident left one man dead, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident that left one man dead.

Around 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call on Holly Hedges Drive near Bontura.

When police arrived, they located a female victim and her child unharmed.

Officers then located the male, who was armed with a weapon that he pointed at the officers.

The man fled the scene and locked himself in his apartment.

MPD officers made several attempts to get him out of the apartment.

An MPD officer discharged his weapon.

When they finally got into the apartment, they found the man had suffered a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead.

At this moment, it is unclear if the man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was struck by the officer who opened fire.

TBI has been requested to intervene.

An MPD officer has been relieved of duty as TBI investigates.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Marshals capture man that was wanted in multiple counties
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi
(Left to right) Salam Gazzali, Halal Sayed, Hassan Salloukh, and Hussein Salloukh
2 vape shops among several properties raided in SCSO drug bust; 4 charged
Jonas Bare (50) and Cynthia Hovesepian (37)
Missing Tennessee hikers found near Chena Hot Springs Resort
Memphis Police Department
1 dead, 1 injured in gas station shooting on Perkins Road
Man steals 81-year-old senior’s wallet, police say
Man steals 81-year-old senior’s wallet, police say

Latest News

A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the thumb and his father was arrested, according...
2-year-old accidentally shoots himself in thumb; father arrested, police say
Memphis Police Department
Pedestrian struck, killed in Parkway Village
Memphis Fire Department
Apartment complex catches fire in North Memphis
Hot and humid all week with highs around 100 for several days this week
Sagay's Sunday First Alert Forecast