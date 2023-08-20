Officer relieved from duty after incident left one man dead, police say; MPD investigates domestic violence incident on Holly Hedges Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident that left one man dead.

Around 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence call on Holly Hedges Drive near Bontura.

When police arrived, they located a female victim and her child unharmed.

Officers then located the male, who was armed with a weapon that he pointed at the officers.

The man fled the scene and locked himself in his apartment.

MPD officers made several attempts to get him out of the apartment.

An MPD officer discharged his weapon.

When they finally got into the apartment, they found the man had suffered a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead.

At this moment, it is unclear if the man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was struck by the officer who opened fire.

TBI has been requested to intervene.

An MPD officer has been relieved of duty as TBI investigates.

