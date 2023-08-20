Advertise with Us
Man steals 81-year-old senior’s wallet, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say stole a wallet from an elderly victim.

On August 7, officers responded to a call regarding a theft at the Kroger on North Germantown Parkway.

Officers were told that the 81-year-old victim dropped his wallet as he was walking to his vehicle.

After he dropped his wallet the suspect picked it up and continued to walk behind the victim.

The suspect then got into a red Toyota Camry and fled the scene.

The victim advised that his credit cards showed several charges after the theft.

No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Photos of the suspect and his vehicle are attached.

